Why Katy Perry Fans Think She Secretly Married Orlando Bloom Already

✖

Did Bobby Bones just let slip that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom already tied the knot? The American Idol judge's ABC co-star has fans speculating that Perry and Bloom wed in secret after a new interview with Us Weekly in which he spoke about the couple's wedding as if it had already happened. "It was so small that I did not get that invite," the radio personality answered when asked if he had been invited to the ceremony, adding later, "I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous."

The couple previously sparked rumors they had wed privately after Perry was spotted wearing a gold band on her left hand in March, but neither has spoken out about having gotten married. The happy couple was initially engaged in February 2019 and had plans to marry in December of that year, but pushed back the ceremony twice, first due to venue issues and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Waking Up in Vegas" singer and Lord of the Rings actor first were romantically linked in 2016, and despite a brief split, rekindled their romance in 2018. After initially pushing back their first wedding date, Perry announced she was pregnant with her first child, and the couple welcomed daughter Daisy, now 8 months, in August. Bloom is also father to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, whom he divorced in 2013. Perry was also previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

After giving birth to daughter Daisy, Perry spent just a few weeks at home before heading into the studio to film American Idol. Being able to balance motherhood with her career like that was vital for Perry, who told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams. I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there." While there was a bit of anxiety about leaving her daughter for the first time, Perry gushed over Bloom's fathering abilities. "But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," the Idol judge added. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."