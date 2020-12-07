Katy Perry Flashes Her Spanx in Hilarious Video Months After Welcoming Daughter Daisy

✖

Katy Perry is giving a hilarious look into what all goes into her glam. The "Smile" singer, who welcomed her first child in August with fiancé Orlando Bloom, took to TikTok Sunday to strut her stuff in a blue pleather coat before showing off her secret weapon. In the video, the American Idol judge walks a makeshift runway as the words "power," "attitude," "style," "confidence" and "sex" appear around her. As she reaches the camera, Perry lifts the bottom of her coat up to reveal the Spanx she's wearing before panning to the brand tag on the ground.

"#whatmakesawoman," she wrote in the caption, referencing the song on her summer album Smile. The video had Perry's followers cracking up, with one commenting, "GIVE US SERVES AND COMEDY!" and another noting, "This describes perfectly your personality." A different follower pointed out, "You’re a cool mom now using tiktok!" adding the eyes emoji.

The Lord of the Rings actor and Perry welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August, sharing a photo of her tiny hand on social media at the time. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a statement to UNICEF, urging others to help support women all over the world who don't have the same access to natal care.

Perry has been back on the Idol stage since October when she returned to work just two months postpartum to seek out the greatest new singing talent alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the new season premiering in 2021. Marking her return with a cow-print couture outfit, the singer, 36, joked that only a few things had changed since becoming a mother.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk [at American Idol] and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!," she wrote in the caption of the set photos. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

Being able to head back to work after having a baby was everything Perry could have hoped for, she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," she said of getting back to work. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."