Katy Perry Sparks Rumors She Secretly Married Orlando Bloom

Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom secretly get married? The pop icon is sparking marriage rumors after she was photographed wearing what looks like a gold wedding band on her ring finger. Perry and Bloom have been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019, having to delay their wedding day last year due to the coronavirus.

In photos published by Page Six, which you can see here, Perry and Bloom stepped out in casual attire while on vacation in Hawaii, with Perry's gold band catching attention. Both Perry, 36, and Bloom, 44, donned baseball caps, with Perry covering her face with a floral face mask. Bloom carried the couple's 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove on his back, covering her head with a cloth. Bloom's 10-year-old son Flynn was also with the couple.

Katy Perry sparks marriage rumors to Orlando Bloom https://t.co/KVd1Zmd4xi pic.twitter.com/Z6PcmnHBvZ — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2021

In recent weeks, Perry and Bloom have been vacationing in Hawaii. In February, Perry was spotted going for a walk with Daisy; less than a week later, Bloom did the same. The family was even spotted at the beach together, where Bloom's son Flynn — whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — joined in on the fun.

In January, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that while they were "doing fantastic," they "put wedding planning on the back burner and there's been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment," adding that "they don't want to put any pressure on themselves about it." Instead, they have reportedly been focused on Daisy and work. "Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural," the source said. "He's really focused on Daisy and making her his priority."

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020 after Perry revealed in the music video for her song "Never Worn White" that she was expecting. The March 2020 video ended with a shot of Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a sheer dress. They announced Daisy's arrival in late August with a post via UNICEF asking for donations to the organization to help expecting mothers across the world access trained health workers and health care.

Since Daisy's arrival, Perry has opened up about motherhood while appearing in her role as a judge on American Idol. The "Firework" singer joked on a recent episode that she "used to wish for twins" until she realized after having her one daughter that twins would be a "crazy" experience beyond what she was interested in.

Perry's fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have gushed over her transition into motherhood, with Bryan telling PEOPLE ahead of the season that seeing his co-star become a mother has been a "very beautiful thing." He explained of filming on set with Perry just five weeks after she gave birth, "It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]. Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."