Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night’s 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.

Walking side-by-side down the red carpet at the annual event, which boasted the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” Bieber and Hailey pulled out all the punches to make a wave on the fashion scene, both opting for black-tie attire. Unsurprisingly, photogs were more than just a little eager to snap a few pictures of the happy couple, something Bieber and his wife were happy to do. As they posed for photos, Bieber, in one moment, could be seen delicately placing his hand against Hailey’s stomach, leading many to believe she is pregnant.

After several people took to Twitter with comments including, “guys I think Justin try tell us that hailey Bieber is pregnant” as they reposted the image of Bieber cradling Hailey’s belly, one TikTok user, according to the Mirror, set the speculation off to a new level. Analyzing the moment in question, the TikToker suggested Hailey told her husband, “don’t make it so obvious” as she pushed his hand away. That user questioned, “IS JUSTIN AND HAILEY EXPECTING?” However, there were more than just a few who viewed the moment in a different light, with several people suggesting that instead of Hailey having advised Bieber not to “make it obvious,” she actually said something along the lines of, “they’ll think I’m pregnant.”

At this time, the couple has not responded to the rumors, which mark the second such pregnancy rumors thy have faced this year. They previously shut down pregnancy rumors back in July after Bieber shared a photo captioned “mom and dad,” with Hailey later advising her husband “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.” The couple has, however, been open about their desire to one day start a family, with Bieber telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020, “I want to start my own family, in due time,” and later telling GQ that he “just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”

Bieber and Hailey first began dating in 2015, though they broke up the following year. After reuniting in 2018, Bieber dropped to one knee while vacationing in the Bahamas that July. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina with friends and family.