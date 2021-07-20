Hailey and Justin Bieber Spark Pregnancy Speculation With New Photo

✖

Could Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have a baby on the way? The couple found themselves facing a wave of pregnancy rumors on Monday after the "Peaches" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple. Although the photo itself seemed innocent enough, Bieber's choice of caption got the rumor mill churning, with many speculating that Hailey was pregnant.

Bieber shared the simple black-and-white image with his 183 million followers on Monday. Snapped by photographer Evan Parerakis, the image showed the couple sitting side-by-side. In the image, Bieber donned printed shirts and a leaf-printed top, which he paired with a cap. Hailey, meanwhile, wore a light colored two-piece, which she also paired with a hat and sunglasses. What drew plenty of attention, however, was Bieber's caption for the image, which simply read, "mom and dad."

The caption led many to believe the couple's current family of two would soon be growing to a happy family of three, with the comments section quickly filling with speculation that they could be expecting their first child together. Replying to the post, one person wrote "Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!" before somebody else added, "Baby on the way?" A third person commented, "yasssss parents!!!!!" Somebody else added, "What!? Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing!!!!!" However, not everyone was convinced, with another person commenting, "I doubt that. Hailey wants to do a lot in her career and Justin has a while tour coming up" and another adding, "She literally said herself that she is not ready to have kids."

Bieber and Hailey married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina with friends and family. Throughout the course of their marriage, they have been at the center of pregnancy rumors on several occasions, most notably in April 2019 when Bieber first shared a sonogram photo and then later a gallery of photos showing his wife at a doctor's office, with her hand on her stomach. "If U thought it was April fools," he wrote in the caption. The couple later revealed, though, that the images were all just an April Fools' Day joke.

The couple again sparked some rumors they could soon be expanding their family in November 2019 when Bieber penned a sweet message for his wife's birthday. In the post, the singer wrote, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way [four heart eyes emoji] next season BABIES." Hailey later thwarted any pregnancy rumors by writing, "the internet is funny. No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."