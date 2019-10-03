See Exact Moment Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Emerge From Chapel After Getting Married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin finally had the big bash wedding they had talked about for months on Monday, a year after they officially got married in New York. This time, the two tied the knot at an exclusive resort in South Carolina. While the two classy photos from the wedding from Monday, paparazzi photos caught the exact moment the two left the chapel as husband and wife.

Click here to see the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fuzzy photos published by The Daily Mail show Bieber, 25, wearing a black tie and tuxedo at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs. Baldwin, 22, wore a white veil with an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown. The photos are the first full look at the gorgeous wedding gown Baldwin wore. Her jewelry included platinum-set earring studs from a designer jewelry brand worth more than $123,000.

Other photos from the event show the two surrounded by her family, including her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. Her uncle, Billy Baldwin, was by Bieber’s side. Hailey’s sister Alaia, her cousin Ireland and Bieber’s parents Pattie and Jeremy Bieber were also in attendance.

Many of Bieber and Baldwin’s famous friends were there, too. Singer Usher and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun were there, as was Kylie Jenner. Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith was also among the 150 guests in attendance.

According to TMZ sources, the couple had a big sleepover the night before the wedding, and it included a screening of The Notebook. There was a carnival theme, with ice cream, candy and a big capture the flag game. At 1 a.m., the party was still going, with water guns being brought out for another round of fun.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” a source told PEOPLE of the wedding venue. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Another source explained to E! News how things went down at the wedding.

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. Several water taxis took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” the source explained. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

Bieber and Baldwin only shared a few classy black and white photos from the wedding on their Instagram pages. “Looking forward to forever with you,” Bieber wrote to Baldwin.

Bieber and Baldwin started dating in 2015, but broke up the following year. They got back together in 2018, getting engaged that summer. They got married the first time at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Photo credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images