Hailey Bieber Responds After Justin Bieber Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber is putting an end to those pregnancy rumors. After fans went wild with speculation on Monday after Justin Bieber shared a black-and-white photo of the couple cryptically captioned "mom and dad," Hailey was quick to shut down the speculation before it could run too rampant, confirming once and for all that she and her husband are not expecting any babies at the moment.

Justin's Monday Instagram post led to comments like "Baby on the way?" and "What!? Is there a baby coming? The Bieber family is growing!!!!!" Amid the wave of rumors and theories, though, Hailey jumped in to set the record straight: she and her husband are not parents-to-be. In her won reply to the post, the 24-year-old advised her husband, "I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted." Justin, however, doesn't seem to have taken his wife's advice, as the caption still reads "mom and dad."

While the couple, who married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina, may not be expecting their first child together right now, that doesn't mean they haven’t thought about one day expanding their family. In fact, the Monday post that started the frenzy came just three months after Justin teased their future plans when opening up about his and his wife's "tough" first year of marriage in an interview with GQ. While Justin said on the topic of babies that he "just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing," he explained that "not this second, but we will eventually." Bieber previously opened up about one day becoming a father when speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February 2020.

"I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship," later telling Ellen DeGeneres in December 2020, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

As for how many children the couple may have? Justin told DeGeneres he would "love to have myself a little tribe." However, he said the decision is ultimately up to his wife, Justin noting, "it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."