Justin Bieber Opens up About 'Tough' First Year of Marriage to Hailey

Justin Bieber is getting candid about his marital struggles. More than two years after he and his wife Hailey Bieber said, "I do," the "Yummy" singer opened up about the early days of his relationship with his wife when speaking with GQ, admitting that he spent the first year of their marriage walking "on eggshells."

Sitting down with the outlet for an extensive interview covering everything from the early days of his career and his struggles with fame, the singer confided that his first year of marriage was "really tough." Bieber said he came from "a broken family," told the outlet, "there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff." Despite their love for one another, "there was just a lack of trust" and "there was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it’s scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Bieber and his now-wife began dating in 2015, though they broke up the following year. After reuniting in 2018, Bieber dropped to one knee while vacationing in the Bahamas that July. They got married the first time at a New York City courthouse just months later, in September of that year, before holding a private wedding ceremony with family and friends at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, just a year later. According to Ryan Good, one of Bieber's oldest friends, Hailey "is just a strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life. And that was something he was missing all those years." Now, more than two years into their marriage, Bieber said the dust has settled and they're "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories."

"And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to," he told GQ. "Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that."

Bieber also teased their future, revealing that he and his wife do have babies on their minds. Fans shouldn't be expecting to see any little Biebers running around anytime soon, though, as the singer, who said he "just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing," said on the topic of babies, "not this second, but we will eventually."