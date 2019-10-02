Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Married for Second Time in Intimate Ceremony

In a déjà vu moment, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for the second time. After marrying in a New York courthouse a year ago, the two opted to finally conduct a more formal wedding for their family and friends on Monday. According to PEOPLE, the event took place at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, and the invitee list included approximately 154 guests.

As for the decision to have it in South Carolina, Bieber apparently is a fan of the property after previously staying at a similar resort in Laguna Beach.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” a source told PEOPLE. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

The festivities began during the weekend when guests first arrived. That was when the rehearsal dinner took place at the Moreland Landing. In order to get there, each guest had to take a speed boat.

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” a source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

The couple first began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2016. The two got back together in 2018 and quickly got married a month later.

According to Us Weekly, Bieber and Baldwin, “arrived through a backdoor, not the front entrance where everyone comes in” when they first said ‘I Do’ at the courthouse.

Last month, Bieber shared a photo of his wife on his Instagram explaining how he keeps falling for her every day. The two haven’t publicly posted many photos together on their accounts, so this was a rare look at how the two feel towards one another.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you.”

The two also appeared on the cover of Vogue in February. Inside the feature story, Baldwin shared her side of how they first met after many people speculated it was because she was a huge fan of Bieber’s — a Belieber.

“Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap,” Baldwin said in the story. “One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”