Why Britney Spears Fans’ Shouldn’t Expect a Wedding Anytime Soon

Britney Spears and her new fiance Sam Asghari reportedly won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon, TMZ reports. Sources close to the couple share that neither one of them are in a rush to get married and that they’re taking time to enjoy their engagement. They allegedly are avoiding throwing the term “wedding” out to their friends.

Asghari popped the question to the “Gimme More” singer over the weekend with a 4-carat one-of-a-kind ring from NYC’s Forever Diamonds. Britney confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of the ring on her hand saying, “I can’t f—— believe it !!!!!!” Spears’ manager Brandon Cohen shared the announcement with People adding that he’s “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.” “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” he said.

Britney’s jeweler shared they “couldn’t be more thrilled” for the couple. “The thought and detail Sam put into this ring made the design process so special for Roman and our team. In honor of the Lioness herself, we are naming this gorgeous setting The Britney,” Forever Diamonds wrote on Instagram. “Sam and Britney, we wish you a lifetime of happiness together,” they said.

Along with many congratulations, notable figures like Octavia Spencer reacted to the news warning Spears to get a prenup for her 27-year-old fiance. Asghari reacted to the comments with a quippy clapback for “everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” He went on to add, “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

The engagement was reportedly made possible after her father petitioned to end her conservatorship after 13 years and agreed to step down as her primary conservator. “Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it,” a source close to Jamie said, revealing why he suddenly decided to end their court-ordered arrangement. “Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can’t live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens,” they continued.