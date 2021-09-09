Reason Why Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Filed to End Conservatorship Reportedly Revealed

Britney Spears’s father Jamie shocked the pop star’s fans by suddenly filing paperwork to terminate Britney’s conservatorship after 13 years on Tuesday. According to a source, Jamie’s decision isn’t completely so abrupt after all. The insider tells E! News that Jamie has been feeling the heat from Britney’s supporters in the #FreeBritney movement lately. “Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it,” the source said. “Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can’t live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens,” they continued.

It’s not exactly the same tune as what he stated in the court documents. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the filings read. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” The “Womanizer” singer previously testified in court that she didn’t want to take another psychiatric evaluation before she ends her conservatorship, but her father’s recent decision might be seen as a tricky chess move since “Jamie feels by moving to end it, he is forcing their hand to make an evaluation happen sooner rather than later,” the source adds. “He was backed into a corner and saw the handwriting on the wall.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following Jamie’s legal filing, Britney’s new attorney Mathew Rosengart released a statement in response. “It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,” his statement read. “But as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

Spears only recently began speaking publicly about the current lifestyle she’s been forced to endure as part of her conservatorship arrangement with her father, testifying in court that she’s been unable to marry her longtime boyfriend or plan for a pregnancy. Her father Jamie has maintained throughout all of their hearings that he’s done everything that he thought was best for the singer. “Jamie saved Britney when nobody else could,” a source close to the father told the outlet. “He was the only one looking out for her that could get her out of the mess she was in.”