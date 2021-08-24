Ben Affleck Spotted Browsing Jewelry at Tiffany's Amid Jennifer Lopez Reunion

✖

Ben Affleck was recently spotted browsing jewelry at Tiffany's in California, amid his romantic reunion with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. Page Six published photos of Affleck looking at rings with his mom and his son, Samuel. The outlet speculated that he was looking for something to give Lopez, possibly another engagement ring, but that is unconfirmed. The couple rekindled their romance after Lopez split with former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, her boyfriend, and fiance, of two years.

Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. They got engaged in 2002, with Affleck giving Lopez a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. The ring reportedly cost more than $2 million. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopez and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, leading them to split in 2004. Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

Ben Affleck browses engagement rings at Tiffany's with his mom and son https://t.co/raVl7JOF2B pic.twitter.com/oh34iVmzeD — Page Six (@PageSix) August 23, 2021

After they split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 and Lopez began on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares three daughters together. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to a number of different women over the past few years.

Lopez began dating Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Following their split, an insider spoke with ET about what led to the split, indicating that the allegations of infidelity against Rodriguez were at least part of the cause. The insider stated that Lopez "tried her hardest" to make things work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore." The "Waiting For Tonight" singer "knew it was time to let go," the insider also said. "There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past."