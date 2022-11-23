Valerie Bertinelli Announces She's 'Happily Divorced' on 'Second Best Day' of Her Life

Valerie Bertinelli is officially a divorced woman. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bertinelli has been granted a divorce from Tom Vitale. The actor announced the news on Twitter, writing that she was "happily divorced."

On Tuesday evening, Bertinelli posted a video in which she told her followers the news. She explained that she was at the airport and headed to visit her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, when she found out that her divorce was finalized. Bertinelli said, "I'm at the airport, I'm about to go see Wolfie, and my lawyer just called. The papers were all signed. They are about to be filed." She went on to express excitement over the latest development, saying, "On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced! Happily divorced. God, finally! It's finally over."

11.22.22 second best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Il73nVoP9A — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) November 23, 2022

Bertinelli also shared her feelings about the divorce by writing, "Happily divorced," over the video. She even captioned the clip with, "11.22.22 second best day of my life." This news comes almost exactly a year after it was first reported that Bertinelli and Vitale were separated. The pair went their separate ways after ten years of marriage. She filed for legal separation in late November 2021 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Even though it was reported in November 2021 that they were no longer together, they have reportedly been broken up since December 2019. Bertinelli later filed for divorce in May 2022.

In her first television interview since the news about their split broke, Bertinelli opened up about the matter with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show. During the interview, the actor said that she was looking forward to being divorced and that she would be happy to simply be "alone" from here on out. She said, "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I'll be happy that way." Bertinelli won't be entirely alone, as she added, "Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

Kotb then asked her whether she would consider getting into another romantic relationship down the line, to which Bertinelli replied with an emphatic, "Oh God, no." She explained, "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."