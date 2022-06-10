Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Relationship Future After Divorce from Tom Vitale

✖

Valerie Bertinelli isn't looking to get back into the dating pool anytime soon, or maybe even at all. The Food Network star filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale earlier last month, citing "irreconcilable differences. In her first televised interview with Today, she spoke candidly to Hoda Kotb about how she plans on dealing with life after divorce. And she makes it clear that she's going to be alone. "I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she told Kotb. "I'll be happy that way."

Bertinelli continued. "Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren." When Kotb asked the 62-year-old actress if she was open to future romantic relationships, she said, firmly "Oh God, no." She added: "Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."

Bertinelli and Vitale wed in 2011. The two met in 2004 after they were introduced to each other by Bertinelli's brother. Court documents reveal the couple had a prenuptial agreement in December 2010 that is "in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties," USA Today reports.

Vitale recently filed legal documents in LA asking for spousal support. He is also asking that the court's ability to award support to Bertinelli be terminated and wants his ex to pay attorney's fees and costs.

Vitale is Bertinelli's second husband. She married the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen in 1981. They divorced in 2007. She recently referred to him as her "soul mate" and said the biggest lesson she learned from Van Halen was love. They share a son, Wolfgang, 30. Van Halen died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 65-years-old.

At the time of his death, Bertinelli vowed in a tribute to see Van Halen again "in our next life my love." "40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote in part of her social media post as reported by Yahoo News. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."