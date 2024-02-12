Usher Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Usher is a married man! The Grammy winner, 45, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, in Las Vegas over the weekend, PEOPLE confirmed shortly after his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Rumors that the "Yeah!" artist was going to wed this weekend began to swirl ahead of the big game, as he and the music executive obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, just three days before the Super Bowl. Shortly after the NFL championship, Usher and his bride were spotted in Las Vegas together, with Usher sporting a gold band on his left ring finger and Goicoechea rocking an all-white pantsuit. Neither Usher nor Goicoechea have confirmed their marriage publicly at this time.

The "OMG" artist and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign, in 2020, expanding their family with son Sire in 2021. Usher also is father to sons Usher V and Naviyd Ely with ex-wife, Tameka Foster, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009. Usher was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018 before their split.

Prior to Usher's Super Bowl halftime show performance, the "U Got It Bad" singer told PEOPLE that it "wouldn't be odd" for him to marry Goicoechea as he gushed over his longtime partner. "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he said at the time, adding, "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?" He continued, "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

As Usher's newest album, Coming Home, was released Friday, the musician told The New York Post he felt like he was mellowing out in his comfortable life with Goicoechea. "I spent a lot of time outside. And it ain't much out there for me. I have a good time, but inside I can have all the [things] that I want," he said at the time. "And that comfort of coming home to this relationship that I'm in now in my life – with a woman who I have beautiful children with and is supporting me raising my two older sons – I feel like I'm coming home in a place that's not about anything other than being happy."