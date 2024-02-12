Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Delivered an Epic Display for Fans
Some fans had doubt, but Usher delivered a fun halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII.
Usher might've seemed like a bit of a low-key choice for the Super Bowl halftime show after Apple Music landed Rihanna for last year's show. She had been teasing music for years, but seemed content to focus on her other ventures and was a surprise for the Super Bowl.
While many assumed Taylor Swift would get the nod this year, Usher ended up receiving the nod and promised quite the show. "I know this sounds crazy, right? When I say I'm gonna enjoy this one show as though I have not enjoyed all of them. But I think I've spent so much time serving other people in terms of what I offer as a performer, I don't really get a chance to enjoy it as much as I want to because I'm almost like out of my body while performing for them. Like, yeah, I'm live and I'm present, but I'm doing it for you," the performer told USA Today before the Super Bowl. "This moment, this one's for me, and I'm going to really enjoy it."
USHER. #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/q3BkUzweh6— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
This technically isn't even Usher's first time in the Super Bowl halftime, so he's got some experience. He'll also have some guests, with Alicia Keys confirmed for the performance, appearing in a flowing red with a piano to match. Once the show kicked off, Usher kept it to some well known hits, while clad all in white. It is evident from the get go that the man knows what he's doing.
All Walks of Life
I don't watch American football, but I do watch the #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow
Usher.— Kerry Atkinson (@KerryAtkinson2) February 12, 2024
I'm dead.
What in the Xanadu is this? #HalftimeShow— Harry's Broken Necklace (@HarryNecklace) February 12, 2024
Not Everybody Loved It
Nobody:
Usher: pic.twitter.com/lFdKE2Narz— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) February 12, 2024
Usher, sing for us!
Usher: pic.twitter.com/ZMBTofupiw— a (@escapefromseI) February 12, 2024
'This is Cinema'
Usher right now pic.twitter.com/MFlb71enlM— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 12, 2024
usher on rollerblades with TURN DOWN FOR WHAT BLARING IN THE BACKGROUND? this is CINEMA pic.twitter.com/Mnc7CwVXny— Lit (@_lmcarrr) February 12, 2024
Jam Packed
The best part of the #HalftimeShow!#SuperBowl #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/xgBDoeBq0K— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) February 12, 2024
@Usher doing his thang! Doing R&B ballads at the damn @SuperBowl and crowd is all! @aliciakeys killed it! Omg! He’s on damn skates dancing! This show !! Head exploding! #HalftimeShow— Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 12, 2024
usher and alicia keys performing ‘my boo’ at the #superbowl pic.twitter.com/l9XfOOv3BK— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024
Sensory Overload!
Holy crap, I’m impressed by the roller skate dancers. I’d probably roll right off the stage 😂 #HalftimeShow— Kim Randall (@_kimrandall) February 12, 2024
Usher is giving us sensory overload & I'm not mad at it. Yes, take your shirt off then roller skate – this man is working harder than any of the football players #Halftimeshow— Sara Bibel (@deepsoap) February 12, 2024