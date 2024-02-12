Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Delivered an Epic Display for Fans

Usher might've seemed like a bit of a low-key choice for the Super Bowl halftime show after Apple Music landed Rihanna for last year's show. She had been teasing music for years, but seemed content to focus on her other ventures and was a surprise for the Super Bowl.

While many assumed Taylor Swift would get the nod this year, Usher ended up receiving the nod and promised quite the show. "I know this sounds crazy, right? When I say I'm gonna enjoy this one show as though I have not enjoyed all of them. But I think I've spent so much time serving other people in terms of what I offer as a performer, I don't really get a chance to enjoy it as much as I want to because I'm almost like out of my body while performing for them. Like, yeah, I'm live and I'm present, but I'm doing it for you," the performer told USA Today before the Super Bowl. "This moment, this one's for me, and I'm going to really enjoy it."

This technically isn't even Usher's first time in the Super Bowl halftime, so he's got some experience. He'll also have some guests, with Alicia Keys confirmed for the performance, appearing in a flowing red with a piano to match. Once the show kicked off, Usher kept it to some well known hits, while clad all in white. It is evident from the get go that the man knows what he's doing.