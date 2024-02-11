2024 Won't Be Usher's First Super Bowl Halftime Performance

This will be Usher's first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, but it won't be his first time on that stage. Usher played a big part in the 2011 halftime show, where he accompanied the headliners, The Black Eyed Peas. In fact, that performance was so memorable that many fans on social media believed Usher had already done this gig before.

Usher will perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS and Paramount+. So far, we know that he will be joined by special guest Alicia Keys, but other than that we don't know about his accompaniment, his set list or any other details. That was the case at Super Bowl XLV in 2011, when fans only knew that The Black Eyed Peas would be performing. Usher joined them on stage as a surprise guest at the time, performing "OMG" with will.i.am. Understandably, Usher is looking back on that performance in preparation for this year.

In an interview with Apple Music on Thursday, Usher said that he actually remembers the 2011 halftime show with a lot of anxiety. He said: "Oddly enough, there was a moment that only I think I remember. My hand got caught in the wire that was holding me 30 feet in the air and I almost missed my first mark. I was like, 'Oh my god. Don't let this malfunction cause me to miss something.'"

Still, Usher said that he remembers "how amazing it felt to be in front of that many people and feel that energy. So much so that it made me really passionate about eventually getting this moment that I'm getting ready to have. But it was really fueled by being able to be in that moment with the Black Eyed Peas."

Usher seemed to suggest that he has been vying for this gig as the headliner ever since 2011. He said: "Sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn't enough. You have to put in the work... This is just really a testament of dedication. I don't have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment. What I feel is that this is only the beginning."

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. You can stream it live here on Paramount+ as well. Pre-game coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET, giving fans seven hours to look ahead at the big game.