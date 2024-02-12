Usher's Special Super Bowl Halftime Guests Had Fans Freaking Out
Usher brought out heavy hitters for some of his biggest collaborations.
Usher's highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show gave everything it was supposed to give. The singer, fresh off his Las Vegas residency and days after announcing the U.S. leg of his upcoming tour took the stage and performed a slew of hits, including "Caught Up," "U Got It Bad," "Superstar," and more. But it was his guest performances that took the cake. Joining him were R&B heavy hitters Alicia Keys, and H.E.R., and hip hop's finest Jermaine Dupri, Will.I.Am, and Lil Jon. The latter joined him for "OMG," while Lil Jon took the stage for "Turn Down For What," Keys for their duet "My Boo," and H.E.R. for a guitar solo and "Bad Girl." Ludacris joined with a full afro for "Yeah."
Usher gave a preview of his magic, featuring his signature skatre routine and Las Vegas showgirl costumes. The ladies went wild when he sang "Let It Burn" with no t-shirt. If the near 15-minute performance is any hint to what the tour will be, it's sure to be sold out. He ended the show with the mantra "I took the world to the A," a nod to his hometown of Atlanta. Social media went wild and gave the performance two thumbs up.
One of the best
What’s JD doing here 😂😂😂
Nah USHER WENT ALL OUT 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Frankie ✨ (@FrankieTheBran) February 12, 2024
Usher's performance has been lauded as one of the best in recent years. Between his long catalog and the features, it was worth the wait.prevnext
Jermaine confesses
JD had to introduce “Confessions”… the song about his infidelity 😭 #usher— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 12, 2024
"Confessions" will go down in infamy as the album that everyone thought was about Usher and Chilli's breakup. As it turned out, the signature song was about JD's own love affair.prevnext
A throwback
The way Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon are STILL giving 2004 in 2024 though!!!!!! That Black is aging like WINE!!!!! #Usher #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/rmA9RxDQk3— AD III 👑 (@anseldeangelo) February 12, 2024
The "Yeah" portion received the biggest reaction. Having all three artists on stage for the iconic song was something we hadn't seen the song's original mayhem in 2004.prevnext
The R&B crooner
swizz beatz watching usher do his thing with alicia keys from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/mklvEU6jNG— saf (@safx41) February 12, 2024
Usher is infamous for serenading ladies. Hopefully, Keys' husband Swizz Beatz wasn't jealous as their musical chemistry is clear.prevnext
A musical mashup
YALL!!!
HER ON GUITAR? WHAT??!!! WOW!!!
USHER DID THAT!— Dr. KB (@KhaliaBraswell) February 12, 2024
While Alicia Keys was expected, other features weren't confirmed. H.E.R. was a welcomed surprise.prevnext
His forever boo
Alicia KEYS AND USHER?! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/EmddS47Hzj— Bougie J (@JerJer1990) February 12, 2024
Alicia Keys dazzled in a red jumpsuit. She performed at the piano before joining Usher for their hit, "My Boo."prev