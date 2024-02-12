Usher's Special Super Bowl Halftime Guests Had Fans Freaking Out

Usher's highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show gave everything it was supposed to give. The singer, fresh off his Las Vegas residency and days after announcing the U.S. leg of his upcoming tour took the stage and performed a slew of hits, including "Caught Up," "U Got It Bad," "Superstar," and more. But it was his guest performances that took the cake. Joining him were R&B heavy hitters Alicia Keys, and H.E.R., and hip hop's finest Jermaine Dupri, Will.I.Am, and Lil Jon. The latter joined him for "OMG," while Lil Jon took the stage for "Turn Down For What," Keys for their duet "My Boo," and H.E.R. for a guitar solo and "Bad Girl." Ludacris joined with a full afro for "Yeah."

Usher gave a preview of his magic, featuring his signature skatre routine and Las Vegas showgirl costumes. The ladies went wild when he sang "Let It Burn" with no t-shirt. If the near 15-minute performance is any hint to what the tour will be, it's sure to be sold out. He ended the show with the mantra "I took the world to the A," a nod to his hometown of Atlanta. Social media went wild and gave the performance two thumbs up.