Super Bowl Performer Pulls out of Show Due to Family Emergency

Usher will have more pressure on him to pull out a great show after this.

The Super Bowl will have to scramble to find a replacement after one of its performers had to pull out. According to The Blast, DJ Tiesto had to officially pull out of his Super Bowl LVIII appearance, leaving the pre-game entertainment a bit light during breaks.

As the DJ shared on Twitter/X, he is dealing with a "personal family emergency." "Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," Tiesto wrote. "Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration, and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

The DJ admitted it was a "tough decision" but stressed that "family always comes first." He will still be on hand at the event for some of the weekend's festivities but will be forced to leave before the big day on Sunday.

Fans of the DJ sent well wishes and disappointment on social media, offering plenty of love in the replies. "Dang, you were the only part I was looking forward to! Thoughts with you and your family bro!" one fan wrote. "Take care, safe travel home, and everyone has u and ur family in their thoughts," another added.

Apart from Tiesto, the rest of the scheduled performers are still slated to appear. This includes Reba McEntire performing the National Anthem, and Post Malone singing "America The Beautiful." Andra Day will also be on hand and perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."