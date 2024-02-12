Is Usher Getting Married During the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Did Usher have a little extra something planned for his relationship at the Super Bowl. According to PEOPLE, the halftime show star obtained a marriage license with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea.

PEOPLE acquired the court records that confirmed the couple did obtain the license, with the 45-year-old Grammy winner and the music executive making it official on Thursday. No certificate has been filed yet, so it remains to be seen if there is some special goal for the halftime show.

This is developing...