Ty Pennington Shares Romantic Christmas Snaps With New Wife After NYC Trip

Ty Pennington and his new wife Kellee Merrell are living it up in New York City. To celebrate the holidays, Pennington and Merrell visited Rockefeller Center and other New York City landmarks to look at all of the Christmas decorations. Their excursion comes about a month after the two tied the knot in an intimate home ceremony.

On Instagram, Pennington posted numerous photos from their trip to the Big Apple. Not only did the pair get to visit the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, but they also got to see a performance of The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet before the show shut down. (They announced on Wednesday that they would be canceling performances through Dec. 27 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by the omicron variant.) Now that they got to experience a bit of Christmas magic in New York City, the pair will head back to their “little cottage in Savannah.”

“Well, it’s been a whirlwind few days in NYC!” Pennington captioned the photo carousel. “Feeling super lucky that we were able to catch the @nycballet Nutcracker before it shutdown. Truly, nothing like the magic of New York City at Christmas.” As previously mentioned, Pennington and Merrell’s trip came about a month after they announced that they had tied the knot. In late November, the pair wed in Savannah, Georgia, in a home that they are in the process of restoring. Their wedding was a low-key affair, as there were only eight individuals in attendance.

The HGTV personality’s marriage came a few months after he announced his engagement. The couple shared the exciting news back in July, with Pennington showing off the bling that he picked out for his partner. Following the news, the Ty Breaker star spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship. He explained that they’ve known each other for years but that the timing finally worked out when their paths crossed at the “right time.”

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told PEOPLE at the time. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”