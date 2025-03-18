Two Superstar American Athletes Hard Launch Their Relationship With Kissing Selfie

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have taken their romance public.

The tennis star, 22, and soccer player, also 22, made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, March 17, as he shared a photo of his girlfriend kissing him on the cheek at the end of a photo dump he captioned, “I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak.”

Ben, whose parents are professional tennis players Bryan and Lisa Shelton, can be seen snapping the mirror selfie in an elevator as the Washington Spirit forward wraps her arm around his neck to plant a kiss on him.

In the comment section, Trinity, whose father is Dennis Rodman, commented, “Shooters shoot I guess,” adding an eyes emoji and giggling emoji.

The relationship confirmation comes just days after Trinity and Ben first sparked romance rumors with a flirtatious back-and-forth on TikTok. On March 6, Ben posted a video listening to GloRilla and Jorjiana’s “ILBB2,” including the lyrics, “They say shooters shoot Duke Dennis whats up with you.”

Over the video, text showed reading, “T****** wsp with u,” which had his followers quickly connecting the dots with Trinity. A day later, the U.S. Women’s National Team player responded with a video of the same song, over which she wrote, ” _ _ _ wassup w you,” pointing and smiling at the message.

Trinity was last romantically linked with football player Trinity Benson, with whom she confirmed her romance in May 2024 on Instagram. It’s unclear when the two split or when she and Ben, who became the youngest U.S. Open American men’s semi-finalist in 2023, connected.

Trinity has been open about her “difficult” relationship with father Dennis, revealing during a December 2024 episode of Call Her Daddy that the NBA player’s behavior before and after divorcing mom Michelle Moyer was tough for her as a kid.

“He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity said, adding that she answers his calls at this point only for her own conscience. “If something does happen, God forbid, I want to know that I did that,” she said, “Or if he needed to hear my voice before anything happens. That’s why I answer the phone, not for me.”

Dennis later posted an apology to his daughter on Instagram, writing, “Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” He added, “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.”