Dennis Rodman Emotionally Surprises Daughter by Attending Soccer Game Despite Estrangement

Dennis Rodman is looking to rebuild his relationship with his daughter. Earlier this week, Trinity Rodman went to Instagram to post a photo of her father making an appearance at the NWSL playoff game despite their estrangement. Trinity, 19, plays for the Washington Spirit, and the team was taking on the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

“This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis Rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything,” Trinity wrote in the post. “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things,” the professional soccer player shared. “I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me.”

“We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does.” Trinity made history by becoming the youngest American goalscorer in NWSL history. She was selected by the Spirit No. 2 overall in the NWSL draft back in January.

“To even just be in the draft with my situation and my age is insane, but to be No. 2 to an amazing team is out of this world, like I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Rodman said at the time, per ESPN. “D.C. has just got an awesome program, awesome team. The coach [Richie Burke] is amazing. I’ve talked to him a couple times. I know he’s a hard head coach, but I’m so excited to be his player and learn and get better.”

Dennis Rodman, 60, was a controversial figure while playing in the NBA but is considered as one of the greatest defensive players in league history. He won five NBA Championships (two with the Detroit Pistons, three with the Chicago Bulls) won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice and won the rebounding title seven times. Recently, Rodman was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.