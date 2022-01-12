Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Earns Big Soccer Promotion

Dennis Rodman’s daughter is moving up in the soccer ranks. On Wednesday, U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in 25 players for the team’s first training camp of the year and Trinity Rodman is one of the 25. Rodman, who was recently named NWSL Rookie of the Year after making a huge impact for the Washington Spirit, will accept the call-up, according to ESPN.

“She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team,” Andonovski said when talking about Rodman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now, we don’t want to rush anything. We obviously have to be patient. She’s still young player, but we do want to expose her to the environment where she can get her feet wet a little bit, and get used to the environment, get used to my coaching and the players that she’s around, and hopefully she can continue growing and show that what she was able to do in the league, she can do that at the international level.”

Rodman also won the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year along with being named Rookie of the Year. And even with being called up to the USWNT, she is eligible for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. She was invited to take part in the Australian friendlies in November but opted out.

“To even just be in the draft with my situation and my age is insane, but to be No. 2 to an amazing team is out of this world, like I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Rodman said when she was drafted by Washington in January of last year. “D.C. has just got an awesome program, awesome team. The coach [Richie Burke] is amazing. I’ve talked to him a couple times. I know he’s a hard head coach, but I’m so excited to be his player and learn and get better.” Rodman originally enrolled at Washington State but, the team didn’t play during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.