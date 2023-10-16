Travis Barker Displays Gruesome Hand Injury After Blink-182 Concert

Travis Barker recently wound up with a gruesome hand injury while on tour with his band, Blink-182. After a concert in England, Barker took to social media to reveal a photo of his bloody hand and knuckles. Displaying the picture on his Instagram Stories, Barker offered no explanation but was undoubtedly in some serious pain, judging by the brutal image.

This is not Barker's first hand injury this year, as back in February he hurt himself during band practice and had to have surgery. The musician took to Twitter to tweet one word, "F—." Following many fans rushing to express concern, Barker elaborated on the matter explaining that he'd hurt his finger during practice, causing it to be "dislocated." The famed drummer also shared that the injury left him with torn ligaments.

Many of his fans and peers replied to the news with support and sympathy. "Damn – nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon," tweeted Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows. "The amount of times I've thought I did this... hoping for a quick recovery," added Michael Cooper, drummer for metalcore band The Plot in You.

Days later, Barker was spotted wearing a hand brace, in photos published by TMZ. Barker was seen taking a hand-in-hand walk with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Upon closer inspection, it was noticed that the iconic drummer had been wearing a brace on his left hand, the same one Kardashian is holding. Barker revealed the injury just ahead of his big Blink-182 reunion tour.

Barker's injury also comes as he is expecting a baby with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. It will be the couple's first child together. While they are expecting parents, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Barker and Kardashian were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022.

In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Previously, Barker teased that he and Kardashian have already picked out a name for their unborn baby. Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram, with some showing her holding her baby bump and others featuring Barker alongside her. While there is no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji.