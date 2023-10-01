Blink 182's Travis Barker Reveals Health Scare

The drummer had three major health issues last week, and he seemed to suggest that they were compounded by his psychological struggle with flying.

Travis Barker just opened up about a serious health scare on social media, but only in the past tense. The Blink-182 drummer explained that he had "an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal" in the same week that he had COVID-19. All in all, the whole ordeal left the drummer feeling more confident since he lived through it.

Barker posted on Friday that he had three different health emergencies last week, but concluded: "Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me." The drummer's bravado struck a chord with fans who praised his confidence in the replies. According to the Mayo Clinic, trigeminal neuralgia is "a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face." It's not clear how long Barker has been dealing with the condition, but it is a recurring chronic condition that gets worse over time. Thankfully, it can be treated in a variety of ways that typically mitigate the pain.

Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 29, 2023

Barker's health update was a follow-up to an earlier post that same day. In it, he referenced the health scare that has had a much bigger impact on his life – the 2008 plane crash that nearly claimed his life. He wrote: "I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death. I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though."

Back in 2008, Barker was in a private plane with his friend and collaborator Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles and pilots Sarah Lemmon and James Bland. The plane crashed leaving only Barker and Goldstein alive. Barker had third-degree burns cover 65 percent of his body, taking months of painful skin grafts to heal. Goldstein passed away one year later due to a drug overdose. For years afterward, Barker refused to fly at all.

Now, Barker is facing that fear to go out on tour with his reunited band. Blink-182 released a new single at the beginning of September and has a new album on the way on Oct. 20. To promote it, they are heading out on tour starting in Portugal on Monday. Barker just began flying again in the summer of 2021, and he seems to feel it is going well. Blink-182 tour dates are listed on the band's website, and tickets are available for many upcoming shows.