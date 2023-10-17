Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Says Ultrasound 'Saved My Baby's Life'

Kourtney Kardashian feels "lucky" after undergoing emergency fetal surgery in September. The Kardashians star, 44, opened up about the procedure to Vogue for its November issue, revealing that it was an ultrasound that ended up saving the life of her and husband Travis Barker's unborn baby boy.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told the outlet of the "terrifying" incident. "And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea," she continued. "I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Kardashian and Barker are currently expecting their first child together, and the Lemme founder is also mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. In September, the expectant mother revealed she had been rushed into surgery after experiencing complications, writing on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued. "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." Kardashian concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

With her fourth baby's due date growing closer, Kardashian told Vogue she's focused on staying calm and keeping herself in a positive mindset. "I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she said. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."