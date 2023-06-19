Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Has Apathetic Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement

Shanna Moakler has confirmed that she has known for a while now that her ex Travis Barker is expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian. The 44-year-old reality star revealed earlier this week that she was expecting her first child with husband Barker, 47, with the help of a sign she held up during the drummer's Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. In a recent Instagram post, Moakler, 48, shared that she knew that Kardashian was pregnant long before she made the announcement public. "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," said Moakler in response to a question from a fan who wondered what she had to say about the pregnancy. Moakler revealed the truth under a selfie captioned "This too shall pass....," a statement she confirmed in the post's comments section about her parents.

She also received a comment on her Instagram account asking, "Thoughts on the new baby?" Moakler responded, "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world." During a video clip from the day Kardashian announced her pregnancy news at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, she smiled and jumped up and down with a sign reading: "Travis, I'm Pregnant!" As the video continued, Barker looked stunned as a bandmate exclaimed, "Someone's having a baby," this was followed by Barker's embrace of Kardashian as he entered the crowd. As a nod to the music video for Blink-182's 1999 hit "All The Small Things," the sign Kardashian was holding was the same one a fan held in the video.

Between them, Kardashian and Barker are the parents of six children. Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as Penelope Scotland, 10, are shared by the Lemme founder with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has three children with Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. The new baby has already attracted the attention of many loved ones, including Barker's daughter Alabama and Kardashian's sisters Kim and Khloé, who have expressed their excitement about it. "Congrats!! We're having a Kravis baby!" Kim, 42, announced on Saturday with a post on her Instagram Story account. "Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!" Khloé, 38, wrote over a video of Kourtney holding up her sign announcing her pregnancy. "I love you and baby soooooo much." On Saturday, Alabama posted her own Instagram Story, captioned "Baby #7."