Zendaya Speaks Out on Starring in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill 3’

Zendaya is easily one of Gen Z’s biggest stars, balancing roles in blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune with her Emmy-winning performance on HBO’s Euphoria. She is clearly on the fast track to the A-list, which makes her name pop up frequently in casting discussions. One dream casting situation that has come up is Zendaya starring in Quentin Tarantino’s possible Kill Bill sequel, from one of the stars of the original movie herself, Vivica A. Fox. Fox wants Zendaya to star as the grown-up daughter of Vernita Green, who was murdered by Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo.

Zendaya was asked about Fox’s vote of confidence by Empire Magazine, and she explained that she was flattered by the suggestion. “I saw that!” she replied. “I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously, she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the original interview, Fox suggested Zendaya as her daughter should another Kill Bill get made. “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be?” she said. “And that would probably green light this project. Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully, now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track.”

Tarantino has toyed with the idea of revisiting Kill Bill in the past, especially considering the possibility of casting Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke as B.B., Beatrix’s daughter. “Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant,” Tarantino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night… Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to the bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.”