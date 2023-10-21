Tom Brady Is Single Again — Irina Shayk Relationship Ends in Breakup

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have decided to end their well-publicized fling. A source close to the former couple told TMZ that after spending time together, they eventually "fizzled out" — no scandal or drama was involved; they just ended their relationship. Recently, it has looked like things may be over between the two as each has been spending a lot of time in separate cities.

A few days ago, Brady and Shayk were in Miami, and Shayk was spotted in New York. It is clear that neither have been seen together for some time. In July and August, things really intensified between the pair. They spent the night at his place in Los Angeles, shared affectionate moments in his car, and even took a trip overseas, being seen leaving the same hotel in London.

Last month, Shayk posted a picture of her ex, Bradley Cooper, on social media, and some wondered if she had rekindled their relationship. Shayk and Brady were still together at the time, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Shayk and Cooper were together from 2015 until 2019. Prior to that, she had dated the superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but their relationship ended in January 2015.

It wasn't before long that she and Cooper went public with their romance. In the fall of that same year, they moved in together, and in March 2017, their daughter, Lea de Seine, was born in Los Angeles, California. It must be noted that while Shayk had not previously married, Cooper had. Cooper was wed to the actress Jennifer Esposito back in 2006, and after only five months of marriage, they filed for divorce.

"It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it," Cooper later explained. Before meeting Shayk, Cooper was romantically linked to Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldana, and model Suki Waterhouse. As a result of their breakup in 2019, Cooper and Shayk shared custody of their daughter. Although each has not commented publicly on his relationship with the other or their split, they have pledged to keep their relationship "civil" for the sake of their child.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, "They both work and have a nanny. They'll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there." In October of last year, Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.