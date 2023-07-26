Bradley Cooper 'Bothered' by Ex Irina Shayk Dating Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly dating, and Bradley Cooper has something to say about it. According to the Daily Mail, Shayk's ex is "bothered" by her new romance with the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Cooper and Shayk were together for four years before splitting in 2019. There have been rumors that the two have rekindled their romance over the years, but it looks like Shayk is committed to Brady.

"To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,' a source told the Daily Mail. "He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever."

The source went on to say that Cooper is conflicted because he dated other women since the breakup. "Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband," the source added. This is what gets to Bradley." In 2021, Shayk spoke to British Vogue about her life after splitting with Cooper.

"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being," she said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

Cooper and Shayk share a daughter, and Shayk talked about co-parenting with The Hangover actor. "I always say, 'What is co-parenting?' Co-parenting people say, 'Oh, you know, it's 50/50.' But I'm not 50 percent of a mom, I'm 100 percent," Shayk said. "And he's 100 percent of a dad. So I don't see that as co-parenting. Sometimes, when I say to myself, 'Wow, I'm a single mom,' it can sound a little scary. But it's doable, and I think women can really handle a lot of things. I've never had a male figure who came into my life and took care of me. Never."

Bradley's reaction to the relationship comes after Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen shared her thoughts on Brady being with Shayk. A source to the Daily Mail, "Tom and Gisele are divorced, and she's moved on. So long as Tom plays an active role in his kids' lives like he does and continues to be the wonderful father he is, Gisele is happy for him and whoever he chooses to fall in love with."