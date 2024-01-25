Sofia Vergara Has a New Dating Rule Following Her Divorce

Sofía Vergara has instituted a new dating rule for herself amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Griselda actress, 51, gave an insight into her dating life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, revealing she won't be dating anyone in the future who is more than two years younger than her.

The new guideline came up when Vergara was asked about Bad Bunny referencing her in his song "Monaco," which features the Puerto Rican artist singing, "Sofía Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person." The Modern Family actress admitted it was a "surprise" to hear the shout-out, but a "super exciting" one, as she is a big fan of the musician.

Sofia Vergara threw her phone when Bad Bunny dropped her name in his song “Monaco.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/94y6Y7yENd — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 25, 2024

It was then that Vergara's fellow WWHL guest, Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola, noted of the Grammy winner, 29, "By the way, he's single!" asking if the actress would ever consider dating Bad Bunny. "Well no, let's not go crazy, let's not go crazy," Vergara responded, noting that the "Yo Perreo Sola" artist is younger than her 32-year-old son Manolo, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

"Is that the rule? They can't be younger than your son?" asked host Andy Cohen, 55, as Nepola, 56, chimed in, "For me that's always been that. I've always had that rule." Vergara explained that for her, "they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51," adding with a laugh, "Okay, 49. I'm intelligent." Cohen then quipped that he's "screwed by that rule."

Vergara previously opened up about how the age difference between her and Manganiello, 47, played into their split to Spanish-language newspaper El País. After Manganiello filed for divorce in July citing irreconcilable differences, Vergara told the outlet, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

She continued, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things." The America's Got Talent judge added, "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."