Is Sophia Vergara going pro? The Modern Family alum was recently spotted out for lunch with race car driver, Lewis Hamilton. Their afternoon meetup took place in New York City. Both were spotted smiling ear to ear in photographs captured by TMZ paps, and onlookers reported the same.

Vergara has been mingling for the past year since her divorce from Joe Manganiello was finalized. The two were married for seven years and split due to Manganiello wanting to start a family. Vergara has an adult son. Manganiello denied that’s what ended their marriage.

In a chat with El País that she and Manganiello parted ways because of their differences on family. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she explained. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” She added: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she stated.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Deal or No Deal Island host said of Vergara’s claims, “That’s simply not true.” He added: “We had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out.”

Hamilton was previously linked to socialite Lori Harvey. In 2019, the duo were spotted together during a Super Bowl party after she ended things with singer Trey Songz after finding out that he cheated on her. Hamilton and Harvey never spoke about their time together. She later went on to date Diddy, Justin Combs, Future, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris.