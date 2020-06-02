'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Spotted Kissing 'Young and the Restless' Co-Star Sofia Pernas 6 Months Following Divorce

Months after he split from Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, This Is Us star Justin Hartley has been spotted kissing his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. According to E! News, the two were spotted sharing a smooch on Friday after Pernas dropped off Hartley at a doctor's office in Los Angeles. The news comes six months after Hartley filed for divorce from Stause, citing "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the split.

E! News obtained photos of Hartley and Pernas' recent excursion, which showcased their peck. Although Pernas' face was not entirely visible in the snaps, two sources confirmed that the woman in the photos was indeed the Young and the Restless star. The publication also noted that the two actors both follow one another on Instagram and that they've liked each other's photos dating back to 2016. Hartley's daughter, Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley, also follows Pernas on Instagram.

During their time on The Young and the Restless, Hartley and Pernas' characters were not a couple. However, the actors were frequently paired together for scenes because of their chemistry. A source told E! News, "Although, Justin and Sofia were not a couple on the show, writers and producers loved pairing the two actors together because they shared great chemistry." Hartley previously appeared on The Young and the Restless from 2014 to 2016, while Pernas appeared on the soap opera from 2015 to 2016. It's currently unclear how long the two have been an item.

This news comes six months after Hartley originally filed for divorce from Stause. The couple first began dating back in 2014. They later wed in October of 2017. According to PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star was apparently caught off guard by Hartley's divorce filing. The publication noted that Stause, who has appeared on both The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, was "reeling" after the news.

"Yes, they'd had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said. "He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out." The insider added that Hartley's divorce filing left Stause feeling as though "Justin never took their marriage seriously at all."