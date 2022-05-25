'The Vampire Diaries' Star Files for Divorce

✖

Candice Accola and Joe King are calling it quits. The Vampire Diaries alum filed for divorce from The Fray member on April 28 after seven years of marriage, according to court documents. The couple shares two children, 6-year-old Florence and 1-year-old Josephine. King is also dad Elise and Ava, whom he shares with his previous wife, Julie, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2011.

Those documents, obtained by Us Weekly, revealed that the estranged couple reportedly split in January due to "irreconcilable differences." Amid their separation, Accola moved to Nashville, Tennessee while King remained in the neighboring city of Brentwood. At this time, neither Accola nor King have publicly commented on their split, which weeks after speculation first sparked that they had gone their separate ways.

Just last month, Accola, according to Page Six, removed all of her Instagram posts. When she returned to the platform on April 3 with a post tagged in Nashville, she was not wearing her wedding ring. King hasn't been spotted with her wedding ring in any social media posts since, though her profile still reads "Candice King." King, meanwhile, deleted all Instagram photos of him and Accola. Per Us Weekly, the two still follow one another on the social media platform.

Accola and King were first introduced to one another by the actress' Vampire Diaries' co-star Nina Dobrev after they took part in DirecTV's 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2013, Accola said she was "too chicken to give him my number, so Nina did." Accola went on to appear in the guitarist's music video for Love Don't Die back in 2014. After becoming engaged in Florence, Italy, in 2013 after three years of dating, the former couple said "I do" at the Montegut House in New Orleans in October 2014. In attendance were many of Accola's Vampire Diaires co-stars, including Dobrev, Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt, and Paul Wesley, as well as Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec. The former couple welcomed their first child, Florence, in 2016, with Josephine following in 2020.

Although neither King nor Accola have posted to social media since news of their split first broke Tuesday evening, The Vampire Diaries alum has been active on Instagram in recent days. Just last week, the actress documented her trip to Europe with her friends and former co-stars. In a May 19 post, she joked, "Tuscan cottage core is my 35 year old vibe." Her most recent social media post was a picture snapped in Liverpool.