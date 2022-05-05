'The Vampire Diaries': Kat Graham Just Got Engaged

✖

The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham is engaged. On Wednesday, PEOPLE reported that Graham is engaged to Darren Genet, whom she began dating in 2017. Genet reportedly proposed to the actor during a trip to Mexico for his birthday.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair's engagement took place a few weeks ago when they were on vacation in Mexico. While Graham's rep confirmed the news to the publication, few other details have been revealed about the proposal. Although, an insider did add, "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

Graham and Genet have taken a private stance when it comes to their relationship. However, the couple did make a red carpet appearance together in December at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. The pair also share photos on social media of one another, including one in which they shared a kiss while wishing everyone a happy holiday. Alongside a few photos of the celebrating, Graham wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness."

Before getting into a relationship with Genet, Graham was engaged to Cottrell Giudry. Graham and Giudry announced their engagement in 2012, but went on to split in 2014. According to E! News, there was "no drama" between the pair with a source adding that they were still friends. Before they did part ways, the Vampire Diaries star spoke with BET about their relationship and her love life. She said that she "wasn't looking for love" with Giudry but that their relationship just came naturally.

"I had almost sworn off the idea of dating for a while because I had just come out from a heartbreaking relationship, but it literally just fit like a glove," Graham said at the time. "I want to spend the rest of my life with him, and I am." She went on to offer advice to others who were looking for love, saying, "Keep your eyes on God and on the prize. Just keep focused on your career and your relationship with yourself spiritually and all those things just work themselves out. It was only when I was focused on becoming whole within myself and just being content [that it happened]."