'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Officially Divorces After Announcing Separation

90 Day Fiancé stars Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño have officially called it quits. Five months after first announcing their separation, the former couple finalized their divorce in late April, bringing an end to their four-year marriage.

Documents obtained by In Touch Weekly revealed that a judge signed off on their legal paperwork on Friday, April 22. The outlet added that the former couple's case was reviewed electronically due to them currently living on opposite coasts. At this time, neither Cormier nor Zermeño have publicly commented on the official end of their marriage. Further details about the finalization were not immediately available.

The finalization comes five months after Cormier confirmed to In Touch that she was "divorcing David.. "after prayerful consideration and counsel." In a statement to the outlet in November 2021, Cormier said she "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship." Zermeño, however, "completely" denied the allegations, telling the outlet, "God knows the truth about all our marital problems. Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details."

Viewers were originally introduced to the former couple during Season 5 of the popular TLC reality show. Cormier and Zermeño tied the knot in October 2017 after he moved to the U.S. to be with her. Following their marriage, the duo relocated to Los Angeles for career opportunities, as Zermeño initially struggled with small-town life in New Hampshire on the show. However, signs of trouble soon became apparent, with Cormier eventually addressing the ups and downs in their relationship highlighted on the show, telling fans in an Instagram video, "There's been a lot of rumors and a lot of comments. David is a very private person and I just try to respect that. My page is mostly for my music." Cormier again dressed split speculation in early 2021 after she was spotted without her wedding. She told PEOPLE that she does "a lot of modeling on the side and I don't always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything."

Since their time on 90 Day Fiancé came to an end, Cormier hasn't stepped out of the reality TV spotlight. She went on to appear on Season 17 of American Idol. Although she was eliminated after placing in the top 14, she still has a thriving music career, something she reflected on in a May 17 social media post, writing, "Many of you heard my song on TV last night and want to know when it's coming out! You guys have been so supportive and kind to me. Last year was rough, but I'm so glad to say that I'm on the other side of it. Thank you again for all the love. It's overwhelming."