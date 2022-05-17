NASCAR: Kurt Busch Announces Divorce From Wife Ashley

✖

Kurt Busch announced that he and his wife Ashley are getting a divorce. According to TMZ Sports, Busch's wife Ashley, filed for divorce from the NASCAR star, saying that the marriage is "irretrievably broken." Ashley filed the documents on May 9 and accused Busch of committing "a tortious act."

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," Busch said in a statement. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected." The documents revealed that things went sideways with the couple just last month. Ashley said that Busch cut off her access to their joint bank account and credit cards. Ashley noted that the two have a prenup and don't have any kids together. The couple first met in 2015 and got married in Dec. 2016.

Busch, 43, is currently in 18th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings but won his first race of the year of Sunday. He placed first at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, and it's the first win for him as part of the team 23XI Racing. Busch beat out his brother Kyle who placed finished third. Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion, finished second.

"It's huge. I'm so proud of Kurt—and Bubba [ Wallace] as well," 23XI Racing co-owner and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin said, per NASCAR.com. "Bubba deserved a shot at the win as well. They were so much better than that. There were just mistakes, and we're working on that. I feel like I've let these guys down with pit road—and it's just part of it. It's growing pains, but, man, this is what this team is capable of, and I'm so happy for Kurt. Way more joy than if I was winning."

Back in February, PopCutlure.com spoke to Busch about joining 23XI which is owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan. "It's intimidating, but at the same time he demands performance," Busch exclusively told PopCulture. "And that's who I am. I love to pull from within and to bring that tenacity and to bring that drive each and every day to the racetrack or to the race shop. And it helps the others around me learn and give that same effort. And so it's that right here, it's right here in your soul where you push harder."