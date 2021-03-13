The Truth About Those Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler Dating Rumors

✖

Rumors surfaced in early December that singer Selena Gomez and NBA player Jimmy Butler were dating. A photo then circulated on social media that only fueled the speculation. However, the image was a bad Photoshopped job, and they are not a couple.

The photo that surfaced on social media showed the two celebrities seemingly together. They appeared to be walking together with very little space between them. This image created excitement among fans as many proclaimed that this "relationship" was the best thing to happen recently. However, others noticed that this photo of Gomez was actually taken in 2016 as she arrived in Tokyo and sparked comments by wearing a pair of $665 Vetements sweatpants.

Finally !! Its official

King Jimmy Butler got Queen Selena Gomez Picture of the Year ❤ My two most favorites @JimmyButler @selenagomez https://t.co/gbhrtOIZYa pic.twitter.com/xy3tvl0msl — Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShaon_) March 9, 2021

"Lmao get this terrible a— goofy pumpkin head photoshop off the internet," one person commented on social media. Others weighed in and debated the validity of the photo. Some outlets believed that it was real while others noticed that the image was very fake.

Along with the debunked photo, Gomez also directly addressed her relationship status. She spoke to the Los Angeles Times after rumors circulated about her and actor Aaron Dominguez. She explained that the "cozy photo" of her and Dominguez was on-set for an upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

"We had just started working together," Gomez told the Times. "I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don’t want to date me!' I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now."

The rumors began when E! News reported that Gomez and Butler had been seen together multiple times. A source then said that Gomez was "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy. They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time."

It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go but isn't settling down just yet." The source also said. The person told E! News that Gomez "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating." The star of The Wizards of Waverly Place previously dated The Weeknd in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber before calling it quits for good in 2018.