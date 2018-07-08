Selena Gomez Enjoys Cruise With Friends After Ex Justin Bieber’s Engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez enjoyed some summer sun in New York City Sunday, just hours after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez, 25, was seen on a yacht in the Hudson River, going past the Statue of Liberty. In one video, Gomez is reclining on a chair, wearing a blue and white bikini.

A second video shows some of her male friends jumping off the side of the boat and into the river. Gomez is heard offscreen, egging them on.

You can hear Selena Gomez’s voice in the background 📹 Puedes escuchar la voz de @selenagomez al fondo pic.twitter.com/62xXAjcbmm — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) July 8, 2018

The videos were shared on Instagram by Theresa Marie Mingus, a friend of Gomez’s. Mingus shared a photo of herself with Gomez on the boat, adding “bestfriendddddd” in the caption.

Selena Gomez with Friends on a boat in New York [July 8] 👙 @selenagomez con Amigos en un barco en Nueva York [Julio 8] pic.twitter.com/YSC8obMarf — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) July 8, 2018

Gomez did not post any photos or videos from the adventure herself.

The “Same Old Love” singer spent the day in New York while Bieber was in the Bahamas. He reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Baldwin, who said yes.

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, have yet to confirm the happy news, but Bieber’s parents appeared to have already. Bieber’s father, Jeremy, wrote on Instagram, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter.” On Twitter, Jeremy simply added, “The proudest.”

Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also appeared to reference the engagement on Saturday afternoon. “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” she tweeted.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off for years, starting in 2010. They appeared to reconcile in March after Gomez called things off with singer The Weeknd. In June, Bieber started dating Baldwin again, and their relationship heated up fast.

One source told PEOPLE in June that Bieber has no contact with Gomez.

“Justin has no contact with Selena now,” the source explained. “He seems fine with it.”

However, as recently as April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber still loves Gomez, but they both agreed they could not take on a long-term relationship.

“He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on. It’s been a weird few weeks for Selena,” the source told ET. “She’s tired of taking on other people’s dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that. She knows the [paparazzi] will be there and make a whole thing of her and Justin having a ‘run-in,’ but it’s not like that, they’re fine.”

ET‘s source said their relationship was even confusing to their friends.

“They’ve had a very volatile relationship in the past, so everyone is bracing themselves for it to turn south again, but so far it’s been fine,” the source said in April.

