Selena Gomez Flips off Paparazzi While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

✖

Selena Gomez was caught flipping off the paparazzi while on the set of her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The photos that were taken of her, she can be seen in an orange jacket, bell-bottom jeans, white boots and a mask. In the past, Gomez has always been rather polite with the paparazzi, but this time, she clearly has no hesitancy relaying her feelings.

(Photo: James Devaney/GC, Getty)

Something else that's caught major attention was her cozying up with her co-star, Aaron Dominguez. While the description of their characters' relationship is still tightly sealed, it appears they're pretty close. It's unclear if Gomez was getting close with Dominguez on-screen or off-screen but the pair look very happy. Naturally, Gomez fans feel strongly about this, some even sending messages to Dominguez saying he needs to back off. However, it's clear he isn't letting it get to his head because he simply laughs at the DMs he's been receiving according to Yahoo.com.

(Photo: James Devaney, Getty)

Gomez got her start in acting but has been busy throughout the years on her music career. Now that she's returning to television, she's playing more than one role on set. While she'll appear on-screen, she is also an executive-producer on the new series, which is also set to star Steve Martin and Martin Short. According to Deadline, the show "follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

Craig Erwich, head of Hulu Originals, told the outlet at the time, "I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week. It's really special, surprisingly emotional. It's really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it's got some great surprises. hen they pull this off, it's going to be really special."

This isn't the only show Gomez has been busy with. In August, the actress started working on the HBO Max cooking show, Selena and Chef. In fact, she almost caught her kitchen on fire during one segment when she was told to heat up butter, and accidentally had the heat on high causing the butter to go up in flames. Surprisingly, she was very calm about the situation, before putting a lid on top of the pan to calm the fire. Then asking what she did wrong, she was informed that she missed the step about not turning the stone on so high. Thankfully, no one was injured in the process.