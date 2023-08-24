'The Originals': Two Cast Members Just Got Engaged

Two stars of The Originals are tying the knot. Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell, who portrayed Davina Claire and Aiden L. on the CW vampire drama, broke the happy news on Instagram. It's been a long time coming for the former co-stars. E! News reports that the engagement comes just six months after they celebrated their five-year anniversary.

The duo first met when Woodell joined the cast of the Vampire Diaries spinoff in Season 2 in 2014. Campbell, meanwhile, was a lead on the series. Although Woodell only appeared in the second season, he did return in a guest appearance in Season 5. Of course, it looks like the two haven't lost contact since, and for a very good reason.

Many of their TVD and The Originals co-stars took to the comments to congratulate them. Claire Holt said she was "so happy" for them, while Phoebe Tonkin told her co-stars she loves them both. Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Michael Trevino also commented, saying "Congratulations" and sharing a heart emoji, respectively. Many others shared their messages for the happy couple, and the lovefest is just going to continue.

Danielle Campbell was previously linked to former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. The two dated in 2015 and 2016 before calling it quits. Luckily the former Disney star was able to find her happily ever after with Colin Woodell. They are as in love as ever. It's also nice to see more engagements happen right now, considering there have been more than a few celebrity breakups in recent months. Campbell and Woodell are definitely in it for the long haul, though.

Fans can watch the beginning of Campbell and Woodell's love story with The Originals on Netflix. Unfortunately, the series will be leaving the streamer next month, so it's best to do it soon. There is a high possibility that it could end up on Max, like The Vampire Diaries, but when that would be is unknown. As for now, the best thing to do would be to watch it on Netflix before it's too late. Hopefully, it will come to Max, and hopefully, that is soon. Congrats to Campbell and Woodell on their engagement. Fingers crossed that vampires or any other supernatural creatures don't ruin it, but it would be in true The Originals fashion if that happened.