'Love, Actually' Star Reveals Engagement to 'Pride and Prejudice' Actress

Actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are engaged after two years of dating! The Love Actually star shared the exciting news of his engagement last month while giving a nod to the iconic romantic comedy, in which he played Sam, the stepson of Liam Neeson's character Daniel.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around x," Brodie-Sangster captioned a photo of himself and Riley in a gondola. The final line of his announcement quoted a line Hugh Grant's Prime Minister utters in the popular film: "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around." Riley, meanwhile, shared the exciting relationship status update on Twitter/X, where she wrote, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

Brodie-Sangster and Riley, whose credits include Pride & Prejudice, Inception, and Westworld, first met in 2021 while they worked as co-stars on FX's Pistol, a biographical drama about the Sex Pistols' rise to fame. The newly engaged couple portrayed Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren (Brodie-Sangster) and the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (Riley), a tumultuous real-life couple.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in London. They were spotted together several more times before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. Although the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, Riley opened up about their romance in an interview with The Times in May 2022.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she said. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."

News of their engagement was a celebratory moment for many, including Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO, who was previously married twice to Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016, replied to his ex's engagement post, "Congratulations!" He added a red heart emoji. Replying to Brodie-Sangster's post, one fan wrote, "Congratulations Thomas," with somebody else adding, "Huge congratulations to you both!"