Rockstar Ties the Knot in Scottish 'Fairy Tale Wedding'

Congratulations are in order for Sebastian Danzig. The Palaye Royale guitarist and keyboardist is a married man after he and his girlfriend Larisa Love tied the knot in a 3-day destination wedding in Scotland that kicked off on Aug. 5 and included a "micro wedding," no white, plenty of celebrations with family and friends.

The newlyweds shared sweet first-looks into their wedding weekend on Instagram, with Danzig on Aug. 7 posting a gallery of images to his account documenting the "arrivals, The rehearsals, The first dinner of the Love Danzig wedding in Scotland at Dunskey Estate," which he said was a "day full of smiles, laughs, excitement and anticipation for the big day!" Just a day later, he returned to the social media platform with another gallery of images from the nuptials, writing, "the picture perfect intimate wedding does truly exist. On august 5, 2023 I got to marry my best friend." Throughout the weekend-long event, the couple celebrated with "Dinner, First Dance, Fireworks, Dancing, Maze Running and Skinny Dipping in the Lake."

Danzig and Love, who became engaged in 2019, documented their excitement for their big day in the days leading up to their wedding. In one video, the couple shared testimonials about why they wanted to marry each other, with Danzig sharing, "I want to marry the beautiful Larisa because I have finally found my significant other, that we're two halves making one extraordinary couple and someone whose life when I witness theirs and have someone that has my back and be able to travel and spend every moment of this life together and I'm just very thankful that I found my person."

"If I had to sum up why I want to get married to Sebastian is because I have never met such an incredible soul, such a selfless soul. He just is a ray of sunshine and I always feels so safe around him. He really truly gives you all that he has of him which is a lot," Love added, according to Loudwire. "I hate when people call me lucky, but I will say on this one, I am very lucky. He is literally my bestest friend and I'm excited to start this life with him."

Danzig is a member of the Canadian-American rock band Palaye Royale. The band was formed in 2008 by brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig, and Emerson Barrett. The group has released a total of four albums, with their most recent, Fever Dream, debuting last year.