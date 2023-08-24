Acclaimed Actress Marries After 6-Year Engagement

Six years after she became engaged, Vicky McClure is a married woman! The Line of Duty actress married her long-time partner Jonny Owen in a romantic ceremony in Nottingham on Friday, Aug. 11. McClure announced the nuptials on Instagram alongside a gallery of first-look images from their big day and a caption that read, "Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!!"

As she walked down the aisle and exchanged vows, the actress stunned in a strapless white gown that featured lace detailing, which she paired with a veil. Her film director husband looked dapper in a suit. The wedding doubled as a Line of Duty cast reunion, with McClure's former co-stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in attendance and even posing for photo. The guest list also included, per The Sun, DI Matthew "Dot" Cottan actor Craig Parkinson, football manager Rob Page, Everton manager Sean Dyche, and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds celebrated with guests at a reception. For their first dance, the couple was serenaded by Our Dementia Choir, a group of singers with dementia McClure brought together in a 2019 BBC documentary that explored music therapy and how it can help those living with dementia, according to Deadline. Following the big day, McClure and Owen, who also shared a photo from their wedding day on his own account, shared news of their marriage on a BBC Radio Wales show, hosted by Owen's daughter Katie, who announced live on air, "If anyone's listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they've just got married."

"We're married," McClure added. "We've had the most amazing special day. We're gutted that you've had to go back but we're so proud of you for what you're doing."

McClure and Owen first met while filming the movie Svengali, which Owen wrote and directed, in 2012. The couple went on to become engaged on Christmas Day in 2017. McClure is best known for her role as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, with her other credits including her role in 2006 drama This Is England and the follow-up series This Is England '86. Owen, meanwhile, is a Welsh producer and actor who has appeared in shows including Shameless and My Family and also won a BAFTA for producing the 2006 documentary The Aberfan Disaster.