Major Update on Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry's Separation

✖

The Conners actress Sara Gilbert and music producer Linda Perry split two years ago, and now there has been a major update on the status of their separation. According to The Blast, Gilbert has "submitted a stipulated judgment package" which contains the settlement terms that she and Perry have both agreed to. Before their separation can be legally recognized, a judge will have to sign off on the settlement.

Gilbert and Perry first announced they were separating back in December 2019, just days after Christmas. The estranged couple reportedly first began dating in 2011, following Gilbert's split from her former partner, Ali Adler, with whom she shares two children: a son, Levi; and daughter, Sawyer. Gilbert and Perry married in 2014 and share one child together — 4-year-old, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, who was born in 2015.

After the now-former couple split, a source close to the situation spoke with Closer Weekly and shared that both women were "trying" to be "cordial" for the sake of their child. "They've separated in the past, a couple of years ago, but it wasn't officially announced they got back together," the source added. "Everyone who knows them knows that Sara is the easier one to get along with and Linda is the more difficult one. It seems like they just got into the daily grind of parenting and decided it was best to stay together."

Gilbert's split from the 4 Non Blondes singer came the same year she exited The Talk, which she created for CBS back in 2010. "I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show at the end of this season," Gilbert said in her on-air announcement. "I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult."

She then went on to explain that rebooting the Roseanne franchise with a brand new series was a big part of why she decided to move on from The Talk. "Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here," she explained. "I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself."

The Conners debuted in 2018, following the Roseanne revival begin canceled due to public racist comments from series star Roseanne Barr. The new show follows the rest of the Conner family as they heal and continue their lives after the death of Barr's character. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season, which currently does not have an announced premiere date, but may likely debut this fall.