‘Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife Linda Perry Following 5 Years of Marriage

After stepping back from hosting duties on CBS’ The Talk earlier this year to focus on her family, The Conners star, Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from wife Linda Perry, according to Entertainment Tonight. The 44-year-old sitcom star and her 54-year-old wife were married for more than five years, initially tying the knot in May 2014.

TMZ provided further details according to documents obtained by the outlet, revealing how Gilbert allegedly listed the date of separation as Aug. 13, requesting no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself.

Gilbert and Perry, former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman are the parents to their 4-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry born in 2015, while Gilbert is also mother to 14-year-old son, Levi; and 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer, of whom she shares with ex-partner, Allison Adler — a TV producer she split from in 2011 following a 10-year relationship.

The breakup with Perry comes off the heels of an admission earlier this fall, who revealed the two were officially done having children as Gilbert is unable to have any more. “Sara can’t have any more kids,” the rock singer told Us Weekly at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

Perry at the time said she still planned on spending plenty of time with their children. “I love kids,” she said. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13 year olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

The singer went on to explain how at the time, they were all fired up for the holidays, even though Gilbert wasn’t very festive prior to having a larger clan. “Before me, Sarah did nothing. There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s— in that family before I showed up! I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions,” Perry said.

According to Perry, the two had Christmas planned for this year, including how they handle Santa Claus with their son Rhodes, though it is uncertain at this point following the filing if plans even went through.

“We tell [Rhodes], ‘This guy, Santa, brings one present for you,’” she said. “‘But all the other presents are from the people that love you. From your brother and sister, from your Mom, from your family, but Santa brings only one of those presents.’ That way, you know, it’s not telling him that there’s this guy that brings presents and we don’t have anything to do with it.”

While Perry has been Gilbert’s biggest supporter over the years, she sang her praises this past November, admitting the former Roseanne star “created her own way.”

“She’s got her own thing, and so she created it, so now she’s blossoming, she’s shining,” Perry said. “I’m super happy for her because it took her a bit to get there, and now it’s happening, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Photo credit: Getty Images