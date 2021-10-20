‘The Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry Are Officially Divorced

The Conners star Sara Gilbert and 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry are officially divorced after 6 years of marriage. PEOPLE obtained the court documents that revealed that the divorce was finalized on Oct. 15 and that the exes would have joint custody of their 6-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio.

Gilbert and Perry have been “ordered to regularly confer and share information concerning Rhodes’s care, wellbeing, physical and mental health, education and welfare,” the document explains, and the daily parenting decisions will be “the responsibility of the party in whose home Rhodes is then residing.” Neither party will receive spousal support.

The former couple began dating In 2011 and got married in 2014, welcoming Rhodes in 2015. Gilbert has two other children, Levi Hawk, 17, and Sawyer Jane, 14, from her previous relationship with Allison Adler. Gilbert was the one who filed for divorce in 2019, citing “Irreconcilable differences.”

Perry was determined to stay positive about the split in a January 2020 interview with PEOPLE, saying, “All I can do is continue my journey.” The rock frontwoman explained that “everything happens for a reason,” adding that they “are evolving into something else.” Perry also told Page Six that she still “love[s] and adore[s]” Gilbert despite their split. “It’s not bumpy,” Perry explained. “You have to look at life as life, and things happen. I’m still on an incredible adventure with Sara. I love her. I adore her. We have a beautiful child together. So that journey’s not ended, it’s evolved into something else.”

After the now-former couple split, a source close to the situation spoke with Closer Weekly and shared that both women were “trying” to be “cordial” for the sake of their child. “They’ve separated in the past, a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t officially announced they got back together,” the source added. “Everyone who knows them knows that Sara is the easier one to get along with and Linda is the more difficult one. It seems like they just got into the daily grind of parenting and decided it was best to stay together.”