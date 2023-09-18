Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Separate After 7 Years of Marriage

The 'Dancing With the Stars' winner and 'Coming 2 America' actress have been separated for a while according to her statement.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are ending their marriage after 7 years, confirmed by the dancer/singer/actress/star on Instagram after reports hit all over the mark. According to CNN, the couple had documented their lives as part of VH1's Teyana and Iman before moving to E! Entertainment for We Got Love Teyana & Iman.

The couple are parents of two daughters, Iman "Junie" Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. According to Taylor's message, the marriage isn't ending due to any infidelity or dramatic transgressions. Instead, she calls him her best friend and notes they will co-parent while also maintaining their respective careers.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure," Taylor wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and Shumpert in Wayne's World costumes. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.

"Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y'all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she added. "The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Taylor has never been shy about being honest about her family, her marriage, and her career, something Shumpert has maintained with his projects, too. Apart from his former NBA career, Shumpert has also dabbled in acting, and rap music, and walked away with the history-making title on Dancing With the Stars.

Meanwhile, Taylor has been burning up the entertainment world since she was 15 and earned a choreographer credit on the video for Beyonce's "Ring the Alarm." She first went public with an episode of My Super Sweet Sixteen and an appearance in Jay-Z's "Blue Magic" music video. Outside of her own music career, her dancing has earned high praise and comparisons over the years, with 2016's "Fade" music video from Kanye West standing as a modern classic due to her appearance. Shumpert also appeared in the music video, and Taylor donned some cat makeup and a tail for quite a memorable visual.

Let's hope it is onward and upward for the couple from here. Knowing it isn't a dramatic ending does help change the tone of the news.