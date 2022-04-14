Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Pose for Stunning Family Photoshoot

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have graced the cover of EBONY Magazine's latest digital issue and consumers cannot get enough. The longtime couple poses with their two daughters, Iman and Rue. The Coming 2 America star and NBA champion fell in love in 2014. Two years later, they tied the knot with the daughter Iman at their bathroom wedding, where their baby was born donning matching outfits. Shumpert proposed to Taylor when she was pregnant with Iman at their baby shower with a Ruby diamond. Though they are official #couplesgoals now, Taylor says it wasn't love at first sight. "I did not like him at first because when I first met him, he had just got drafted. He was young and doing a lot. I was at a party. He was drunk and had his shirt off. It was just too much going on, baby," she told Wendy Williams in 2018. "We eventually wound up becoming friends, and I actually shot him for one of my styling companies." They've been practically inseparable ever since. And thanks to their reality series We Got Love: Teyana & Iman, the world has fallen even more in love with them. Their EBONY Magazine spread only amplified the gushes. Fans can't get enough of their picture-perfect family.

It gets no better Teyana Taylor's family is so perfect fuck. — DID IT ON EM.🍆 (@badghel_sam) April 12, 2022 Keeping their family intact and creating legacy is their goal. "We're working to build generational wealth. We're young and what I respect about Iman and I's dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board. I love that our relationship goes beyond just support—we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls. And that's our mentality: there's always a new goal, a new dream, a new narrative that we want to create for our family and our legacy," Teyana told EBONY. prevnext

The definition of Black love The epitome of BLACK LOVE.

Beautiful. Inspiring. Monumental.https://t.co/x3suhQNyxQ — Lauren Moses 🌹 (@Baller2Reporter) April 11, 2022 Showcasing Black love is also intentional for the couple. "Black love looks like the pain you share with someone else, so it's not as heavy. It means unconditional love because you're going to celebrate together when it doesn't hurt anymore. It's affectionate and unapologetic; it is bold and needed in a world full of hate. I love Black love," Iman told EBONY. prevnext

The photos are unmatched Whoever shot the Ebony cover and spread with Teyana Taylor and Shump is a beast. Big up the photographer. — Kay (@Kayla_Sherrie) April 11, 2022 Iman and Teyana have shared their lives with the world through their respective crafts. Letting fans into their romantic life only makes them more relatable. prevnext

The Shumpert girls Y’all hate y’all selves so I know you won’t agree but Teyana Taylor and Iman got the cutest celebrity kids PERIOD. Idgaf about a North, west south, east, blu, red or purple 🤷🏽‍♀️ them lil girls the prettiest I swear NO EFFORT.! — Starlene ✨ (@Lena_Lasha) April 11, 2022 No other celebrity kids compare. Ask Black Twitter, and they agree that the Shumpert's have the best looking children and family. prevnext

The head and the neck Idc what nobody say, SHE’S A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN! @TEYANATAYLOR

They whole family is gorgeous! https://t.co/TWcQtb4ZgT — Gavelin (@ArmaBeingBlunt) April 13, 2022 The couple is open about how their family would not work without them being a team. Raising their daughters to be strong is paramount. "She sees her mom do a lot of things that are just bold. Whether it's in fashion, whether it's on stage, whether it's in a quick snippet of an interview—it's very bold and she watches her mom do it. So, for her to even try and emulate that at such a young age, it'sour job to nurture that and to keep preaching that. What I love most about being a girl dad is the consistency my daughters have in making sure that I don't harden my heart," Iman said in the EBONY interview. prevnext